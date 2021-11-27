Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

There will be player prop bet markets available for Darrell Henderson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) meet the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Los Angeles' top rusher, Henderson, has rushed 126 times for 593 yards (59.3 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 23 receptions for 154 yards (15.4 per game) and two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 243 times this season, and he's handled 126 of those attempts (51.9%).
  • The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Henderson will go up against a Packers squad that allows 105.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.
  • Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers in Week 10, Henderson rushed five times for 31 yards (6.2 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Henderson has racked up 30 carries for 176 yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 5.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 16 yards and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

126

51.9%

593

5

23

46.9%

4.7

Sony Michel

76

31.3%

291

1

16

32.7%

3.8

Robert Woods

8

3.3%

46

1

2

4.1%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

23

9.5%

38

0

7

14.3%

1.7

