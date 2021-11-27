There will be player prop bet markets available for Darrell Henderson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) meet the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Los Angeles' top rusher, Henderson, has rushed 126 times for 593 yards (59.3 per game), with five touchdowns.

He also has 23 receptions for 154 yards (15.4 per game) and two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 243 times this season, and he's handled 126 of those attempts (51.9%).

The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Henderson will go up against a Packers squad that allows 105.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.

Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers in Week 10, Henderson rushed five times for 31 yards (6.2 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Henderson has racked up 30 carries for 176 yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also averaged 5.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 16 yards and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 126 51.9% 593 5 23 46.9% 4.7 Sony Michel 76 31.3% 291 1 16 32.7% 3.8 Robert Woods 8 3.3% 46 1 2 4.1% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 23 9.5% 38 0 7 14.3% 1.7

Powered By Data Skrive