Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has racked up 72 receptions for 979 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 106 times, and averages 89.0 receiving yards per game.
- Adams has been the target of 106 of his team's 369 passing attempts this season, or 28.7% of the target share.
- Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his two matchups against the Rams, Adams' 99.5 receiving yards average is 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (89.5).
- Adams, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Vikings, Adams was targeted eight times and racked up seven catches for 115 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Adams racked up 20 catches on 33 targets and averaged 78.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
106
28.7%
72
979
5
14
22.2%
Aaron Jones
47
12.7%
37
298
4
11
17.5%
Randall Cobb
34
9.2%
24
280
4
10
15.9%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
30
8.1%
13
259
2
4
6.3%
