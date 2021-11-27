Davante Adams will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Adams' Green Bay Packers (8-3) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has racked up 72 receptions for 979 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 106 times, and averages 89.0 receiving yards per game.

Adams has been the target of 106 of his team's 369 passing attempts this season, or 28.7% of the target share.

Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his two matchups against the Rams, Adams' 99.5 receiving yards average is 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (89.5).

Adams, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Adams was targeted eight times and racked up seven catches for 115 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Adams racked up 20 catches on 33 targets and averaged 78.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 106 28.7% 72 979 5 14 22.2% Aaron Jones 47 12.7% 37 298 4 11 17.5% Randall Cobb 34 9.2% 24 280 4 10 15.9% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 30 8.1% 13 259 2 4 6.3%

