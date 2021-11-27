Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Davante Adams will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Adams' Green Bay Packers (8-3) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams has racked up 72 receptions for 979 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 106 times, and averages 89.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Adams has been the target of 106 of his team's 369 passing attempts this season, or 28.7% of the target share.
  • Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while running the football 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his two matchups against the Rams, Adams' 99.5 receiving yards average is 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (89.5).
  • Adams, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Vikings, Adams was targeted eight times and racked up seven catches for 115 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Adams racked up 20 catches on 33 targets and averaged 78.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

106

28.7%

72

979

5

14

22.2%

Aaron Jones

47

12.7%

37

298

4

11

17.5%

Randall Cobb

34

9.2%

24

280

4

10

15.9%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

30

8.1%

13

259

2

4

6.3%

