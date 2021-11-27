Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's team-leading 994 receiving yards (99.4 per game) have come via 55 receptions (88 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 29.1% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Samuel totaled 42 receiving yards in only career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Vikings.
  • This week Samuel will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (273.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings' defense is 15th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Samuel was targeted two times, totaling 15 yards on one reception (averaging 15 yards per grab).
  • Samuel has also contributed with 11 grabs for 175 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 16 times and averaged 58.3 receiving yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

88

29.1%

55

994

5

7

19.4%

George Kittle

47

15.6%

34

412

3

3

8.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

42

13.9%

29

341

3

6

16.7%

Mohamed Sanu

24

7.9%

15

177

0

3

8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive