There will be player prop betting options available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's team-leading 994 receiving yards (99.4 per game) have come via 55 receptions (88 targets), and he has five touchdowns.

So far this season, 29.1% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Samuel totaled 42 receiving yards in only career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Vikings.

This week Samuel will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (273.0 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings' defense is 15th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Samuel was targeted two times, totaling 15 yards on one reception (averaging 15 yards per grab).

Samuel has also contributed with 11 grabs for 175 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 16 times and averaged 58.3 receiving yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7% Mohamed Sanu 24 7.9% 15 177 0 3 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive