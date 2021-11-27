Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's team-leading 994 receiving yards (99.4 per game) have come via 55 receptions (88 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 29.1% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Against the Vikings, Samuel totaled 42 receiving yards in only career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Vikings.
- This week Samuel will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (273.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings' defense is 15th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Samuel was targeted two times, totaling 15 yards on one reception (averaging 15 yards per grab).
- Samuel has also contributed with 11 grabs for 175 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 16 times and averaged 58.3 receiving yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
Mohamed Sanu
24
7.9%
15
177
0
3
8.3%
