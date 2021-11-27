Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
BETTING
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before Devonta Freeman hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Cleveland Browns (6-5) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has taken 59 carries for 272 yards (27.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 17 catches for 117 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 59, or 18.7%, of his team's 316 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • The Browns allow 101.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Browns are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Freeman ran for 49 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Freeman also added 31 yards on six receptions.
  • Freeman has 163 yards on 39 carries (54.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

59

18.7%

272

3

7

17.5%

4.6

Lamar Jackson

106

33.5%

639

2

14

35.0%

6.0

Latavius Murray

69

21.8%

244

4

10

25.0%

3.5

Ty'Son Williams

33

10.4%

180

1

4

10.0%

5.5

