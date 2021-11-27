Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has taken 59 carries for 272 yards (27.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 17 catches for 117 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 59, or 18.7%, of his team's 316 rushing attempts this season.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- The Browns allow 101.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Browns are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Freeman ran for 49 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- Freeman also added 31 yards on six receptions.
- Freeman has 163 yards on 39 carries (54.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.
- He's also averaged 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
59
18.7%
272
3
7
17.5%
4.6
Lamar Jackson
106
33.5%
639
2
14
35.0%
6.0
Latavius Murray
69
21.8%
244
4
10
25.0%
3.5
Ty'Son Williams
33
10.4%
180
1
4
10.0%
5.5
