Before Devonta Freeman hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Cleveland Browns (6-5) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has taken 59 carries for 272 yards (27.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has tacked on 17 catches for 117 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 59, or 18.7%, of his team's 316 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

The Browns allow 101.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Browns are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Freeman ran for 49 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown.

Freeman also added 31 yards on six receptions.

Freeman has 163 yards on 39 carries (54.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown in his last three games.

He's also averaged 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 59 18.7% 272 3 7 17.5% 4.6 Lamar Jackson 106 33.5% 639 2 14 35.0% 6.0 Latavius Murray 69 21.8% 244 4 10 25.0% 3.5 Ty'Son Williams 33 10.4% 180 1 4 10.0% 5.5

