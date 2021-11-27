Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on Devonta Smith's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 12 against the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has 46 catches (74 targets) and paces the Eagles with 664 receiving yards (60.4 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 22.9% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
  • Smith (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • The 268.7 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Saints, Smith was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 61 yards (15.2 yards per catch).
  • Smith's 13 catches have gotten him 243 yards (81.0 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 18 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

74

22.9%

46

664

4

5

11.1%

Dallas Goedert

47

14.6%

34

491

2

6

13.3%

Quez Watkins

38

11.8%

26

408

0

6

13.3%

Kenneth Gainwell

32

9.9%

20

173

1

5

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive