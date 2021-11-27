Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has 46 catches (74 targets) and paces the Eagles with 664 receiving yards (60.4 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 22.9% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- Smith (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- The 268.7 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Saints, Smith was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 61 yards (15.2 yards per catch).
- Smith's 13 catches have gotten him 243 yards (81.0 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 18 times.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
74
22.9%
46
664
4
5
11.1%
Dallas Goedert
47
14.6%
34
491
2
6
13.3%
Quez Watkins
38
11.8%
26
408
0
6
13.3%
Kenneth Gainwell
32
9.9%
20
173
1
5
11.1%
