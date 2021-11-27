Before placing any bets on Devonta Smith's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 12 against the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has 46 catches (74 targets) and paces the Eagles with 664 receiving yards (60.4 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.9% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

Smith (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

The 268.7 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Smith was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 61 yards (15.2 yards per catch).

Smith's 13 catches have gotten him 243 yards (81.0 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 18 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 74 22.9% 46 664 4 5 11.1% Dallas Goedert 47 14.6% 34 491 2 6 13.3% Quez Watkins 38 11.8% 26 408 0 6 13.3% Kenneth Gainwell 32 9.9% 20 173 1 5 11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive