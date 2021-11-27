Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player props available for Diontae Johnson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 12 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 59 catches (95 targets), leading his team with 714 receiving yards (71.4 per game) plus four touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 95 of his team's 394 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Johnson is averaging 56.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bengals, 19.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (75.5).
  • In five matchups versus the Bengals, Johnson has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • This week Johnson will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals have given up 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Johnson was targeted 13 times and racked up seven catches for 101 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson has 19 catches (on 32 targets) for 240 yards and one touchdown, averaging 80.0 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

95

24.1%

59

714

4

11

18.3%

Chase Claypool

61

15.5%

34

526

1

9

15.0%

Najee Harris

62

15.7%

49

337

2

11

18.3%

Pat Freiermuth

49

12.4%

36

287

5

14

23.3%

