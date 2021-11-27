There will be player props available for Diontae Johnson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 12 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 59 catches (95 targets), leading his team with 714 receiving yards (71.4 per game) plus four touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 95 of his team's 394 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Johnson is averaging 56.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bengals, 19.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (75.5).

In five matchups versus the Bengals, Johnson has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

This week Johnson will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals have given up 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Johnson was targeted 13 times and racked up seven catches for 101 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Johnson has 19 catches (on 32 targets) for 240 yards and one touchdown, averaging 80.0 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3% Pat Freiermuth 49 12.4% 36 287 5 14 23.3%

