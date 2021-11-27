C-USA rivals will clash when the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 49.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.2, is 6.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 7.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic is 4-6-1 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Owls have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-2-1 ATS in those contests.

Florida Atlantic has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Owls average just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders allow (26.6).

When Florida Atlantic records more than 26.6 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Owls collect 37.7 more yards per game (401) than the Blue Raiders give up per matchup (363.3).

When Florida Atlantic piles up over 363.3 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 17 times this season, 12 fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (29).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee is 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year the Blue Raiders average 4.4 more points per game (30) than the Owls surrender (25.6).

Middle Tennessee is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.6 points.

The Blue Raiders average 58.1 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Owls allow (413.4).

When Middle Tennessee churns out more than 413.4 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (19).

Season Stats