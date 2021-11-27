Publish date:
Florida vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 11 games this season.
- Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 60.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 53.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Gators games this season is 59.4, 0.4 points above Saturday's total of 59.
- The 59 over/under in this game is 1.6 points above the 57.4 average total in Seminoles games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in nine chances).
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Gators score 32.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Seminoles allow per contest (26.7).
- Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.7 points.
- The Gators collect 100.8 more yards per game (480.4) than the Seminoles allow per contest (379.6).
- Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up more than 379.6 yards.
- The Gators have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Seminoles have forced (17).
Florida State Stats and Trends
- In Florida State's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Seminoles have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.
- Florida State has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Seminoles score 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 the Gators allow.
- When Florida State scores more than 27.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Seminoles average 20.8 more yards per game (382.3) than the Gators allow (361.5).
- In games that Florida State piles up more than 361.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Florida State
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.2
27.1
Avg. Points Allowed
26.7
480.4
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
361.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.6
18
Giveaways
18
10
Takeaways
17