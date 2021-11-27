The Florida Gators (5-6) square off against the Florida State Seminoles (5-6) in college football action at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Odds for Florida vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 11 games this season.

Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 53.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Gators games this season is 59.4, 0.4 points above Saturday's total of 59.

The 59 over/under in this game is 1.6 points above the 57.4 average total in Seminoles games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in nine chances).

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Gators score 32.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Seminoles allow per contest (26.7).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.7 points.

The Gators collect 100.8 more yards per game (480.4) than the Seminoles allow per contest (379.6).

Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up more than 379.6 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Seminoles have forced (17).

Florida State Stats and Trends

In Florida State's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Seminoles have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

Florida State has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Seminoles score 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 the Gators allow.

When Florida State scores more than 27.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Seminoles average 20.8 more yards per game (382.3) than the Gators allow (361.5).

In games that Florida State piles up more than 361.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (10).

Season Stats