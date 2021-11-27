George Kittle has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 34 grabs have led to 412 yards (41.2 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times.

So far this season, 15.6% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Kittle is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Vikings, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).

Kittle, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Kittle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (273.0 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Kittle was targeted four times, totaling 34 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kittle's 15 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 185 yards (61.7 ypg) and three touchdowns over his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7% Mohamed Sanu 24 7.9% 15 177 0 3 8.3%

