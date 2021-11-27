Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Author:

George Kittle has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 34 grabs have led to 412 yards (41.2 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times.
  • So far this season, 15.6% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Kittle is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Vikings, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).
  • Kittle, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Kittle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (273.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Kittle was targeted four times, totaling 34 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Kittle's 15 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 185 yards (61.7 ypg) and three touchdowns over his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

47

15.6%

34

412

3

3

8.3%

Deebo Samuel

88

29.1%

55

994

5

7

19.4%

Brandon Aiyuk

42

13.9%

29

341

3

6

16.7%

Mohamed Sanu

24

7.9%

15

177

0

3

8.3%

