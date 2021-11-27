Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's 34 grabs have led to 412 yards (41.2 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times.
- So far this season, 15.6% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Kittle is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Vikings, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).
- Kittle, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Kittle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (273.0 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Kittle was targeted four times, totaling 34 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Kittle's 15 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 185 yards (61.7 ypg) and three touchdowns over his last three games.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
Mohamed Sanu
24
7.9%
15
177
0
3
8.3%
Powered By Data Skrive