Publish date:
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- In 72.7% of Georgia Tech's games this season (8/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 66.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 14.5 points above the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.5-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 35 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Bulldogs score 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (32.5).
- When Georgia records more than 32.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up just 14.9 fewer yards per game (440.0), than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (454.9).
- When Georgia churns out more than 454.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Yellow Jackets have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Yellow Jackets score 26.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the Bulldogs give up (7.5).
- Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team scores more than 7.5 points.
- The Yellow Jackets collect 386.2 yards per game, 149.4 more yards than the 236.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Georgia Tech totals more than 236.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
7.5
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
440.0
Avg. Total Yards
386.2
236.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.9
14
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
13