The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8) hit the field for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

In 72.7% of Georgia Tech's games this season (8/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 66.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 14.5 points above the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 35 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bulldogs score 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (32.5).

When Georgia records more than 32.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up just 14.9 fewer yards per game (440.0), than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (454.9).

When Georgia churns out more than 454.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Yellow Jackets have forced (13).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Yellow Jackets score 26.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the Bulldogs give up (7.5).

Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team scores more than 7.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect 386.2 yards per game, 149.4 more yards than the 236.8 the Bulldogs allow.

When Georgia Tech totals more than 236.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats