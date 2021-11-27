Sun Belt opponents will do battle when the Georgia State Panthers (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Troy Trojans (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.4 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 57.0 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.1 per contest the Trojans allow.

Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.1 points.

The Panthers average 50.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Trojans give up per matchup (332.8).

When Georgia State churns out more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 22 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook.

Troy Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Troy is 3-7-0 this season.

This season, the Trojans have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Troy's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

This year the Trojans score 5.3 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Panthers give up (29.3).

Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 29.3 points.

The Trojans average 337.5 yards per game, 73.9 fewer yards than the 411.4 the Panthers allow.

This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 17 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats