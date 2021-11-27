Publish date:
Georgia State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
- Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 49.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54.4 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 57.0 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Georgia State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers rack up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.1 per contest the Trojans allow.
- Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.1 points.
- The Panthers average 50.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Trojans give up per matchup (332.8).
- When Georgia State churns out more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 22 takeaways .
Troy Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Troy is 3-7-0 this season.
- This season, the Trojans have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Troy's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- This year the Trojans score 5.3 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Panthers give up (29.3).
- Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 29.3 points.
- The Trojans average 337.5 yards per game, 73.9 fewer yards than the 411.4 the Panthers allow.
- This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 17 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Georgia State
|Stats
|Troy
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.0
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
382.8
Avg. Total Yards
337.5
411.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.8
13
Giveaways
17
15
Takeaways
22