November 27, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Rams vs. Packers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
  • In 36.4% of Green Bay's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 2.0 points below the 48.5 points per game average total in Packers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-6-0 this year.
  • This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Rams rack up 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers surrender (19.5).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 19.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams collect 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers give up per matchup.
  • Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team piles up over 318.8 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Packers have forced (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Packers.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 9-2-0 this year.
  • The Packers have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
  • The Packers rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams surrender (22.7).
  • Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.
  • The Packers collect 351.0 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams give up.
  • When Green Bay picks up over 346.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over nine times, five fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 4-0 overall.
  • At home, the Packers are 4-0 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • In four home games this season, Green Bay has hit the over once.
  • Packers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • In away games, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.
  • The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

