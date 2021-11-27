The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Rams vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

In 36.4% of Green Bay's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 3.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 2.0 points below the 48.5 points per game average total in Packers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-6-0 this year.

This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Rams rack up 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers surrender (19.5).

When Los Angeles records more than 19.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams collect 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers give up per matchup.

Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team piles up over 318.8 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Packers have forced (16).

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 9-2-0 this year.

The Packers have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Packers rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams surrender (22.7).

Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.

The Packers collect 351.0 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams give up.

When Green Bay picks up over 346.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over nine times, five fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 4-0 overall.

At home, the Packers are 4-0 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

In four home games this season, Green Bay has hit the over once.

Packers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

In away games, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In five road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

This season, Rams away games average 49.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

