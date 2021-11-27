Publish date:
Houston vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- UConn's games have gone over 54.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 0.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 58 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.5 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.8 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 32.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- This year, the Cougars rack up just 0.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Huskies give up (37.9).
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.9 points.
- The Cougars average 32.9 fewer yards per game (417.1), than the Huskies give up per matchup (450.0).
- Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 450.0 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).
UConn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UConn is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 32.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- UConn has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Huskies score 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars allow (20.1).
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 20.1 points.
- The Huskies average 267.6 yards per game, 27.5 fewer yards than the 295.1 the Cougars give up.
- UConn is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up over 295.1 yards.
- The Huskies have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|UConn
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.5
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
417.1
Avg. Total Yards
267.6
295.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.0
10
Giveaways
21
21
Takeaways
13