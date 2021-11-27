The No. 19 Houston Cougars (10-1) hit the field against the UConn Huskies (1-10) in college football action at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

UConn's games have gone over 54.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 0.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 58 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.5 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 32.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Cougars rack up just 0.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Huskies give up (37.9).

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.9 points.

The Cougars average 32.9 fewer yards per game (417.1), than the Huskies give up per matchup (450.0).

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 450.0 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UConn is 5-5-0 this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 32.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

UConn has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Huskies score 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars allow (20.1).

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 20.1 points.

The Huskies average 267.6 yards per game, 27.5 fewer yards than the 295.1 the Cougars give up.

UConn is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up over 295.1 yards.

The Huskies have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 21 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats