Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Jets (2-8) will aim to halt a three-game skid when they meet the Houston Texans (2-8) in Week 12.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Houston's games this season have gone over 44.5 points four of 10 times.
  • So far this season, 60% of New York's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 11.7 points higher than the combined 32.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 14.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Texans games this season is 45.2, 0.7 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Houston is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
  • The Texans score 17.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Jets surrender (32.0).
  • The Texans average 271.1 yards per game, 143.1 fewer yards than the 414.2 the Jets give up per outing.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Houston's matchup with the Jets.
  • New York has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • This season, the Jets have just two against the spread wins in 10 games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • New York has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Jets put up 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).
  • New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 27.1 points.
  • The Jets average 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans allow per contest (389.3).
  • New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 389.3 yards.
  • This season the Jets have turned the ball over 23 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this year.
  • This season, Houston has hit the over in three of four home games.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • In away games, New York is winless against the spread and 0-5 overall.
  • This year, in three of five road games New York has hit the over.
  • This season, Jets away games average 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.