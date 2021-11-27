The New York Jets (2-8) will aim to halt a three-game skid when they meet the Houston Texans (2-8) in Week 12.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Houston's games this season have gone over 44.5 points four of 10 times.

So far this season, 60% of New York's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.

Sunday's over/under is 11.7 points higher than the combined 32.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 14.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Texans games this season is 45.2, 0.7 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Texans score 17.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Jets surrender (32.0).

The Texans average 271.1 yards per game, 143.1 fewer yards than the 414.2 the Jets give up per outing.

The Texans have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Houston's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Jets have just two against the spread wins in 10 games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

New York has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Jets put up 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 27.1 points.

The Jets average 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans allow per contest (389.3).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 389.3 yards.

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 23 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this year.

This season, Houston has hit the over in three of four home games.

Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

In away games, New York is winless against the spread and 0-5 overall.

This year, in three of five road games New York has hit the over.

This season, Jets away games average 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.