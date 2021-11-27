Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Hunter Henry and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Henry's New England Patriots (7-4) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (8-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's 45 targets have resulted in 33 receptions for 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
  • Henry has been the target of 45 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
  • Henry (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.7% of the time while running the ball 46.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Henry had 97 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Titans, 97.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Henry did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
  • This week Henry will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (270.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Titans have conceded 18 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Henry was targeted three times and totaled 25 yards on two receptions.
  • Henry's eight grabs in his last three games have turned into 81 yards (27.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 10 times.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

45

12.5%

33

378

7

11

22.0%

Kendrick Bourne

47

13.1%

37

562

3

2

4.0%

Jakobi Meyers

82

22.8%

54

522

1

8

16.0%

Nelson Agholor

51

14.2%

29

396

3

6

12.0%

