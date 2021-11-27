Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Hunter Henry and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Henry's New England Patriots (7-4) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (8-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 45 targets have resulted in 33 receptions for 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

Henry has been the target of 45 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.

Henry (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.7% of the time while running the ball 46.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Henry had 97 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Titans, 97.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Henry did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.

This week Henry will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (270.7 yards allowed per game).

The Titans have conceded 18 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Henry was targeted three times and totaled 25 yards on two receptions.

Henry's eight grabs in his last three games have turned into 81 yards (27.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 10 times.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 45 12.5% 33 378 7 11 22.0% Kendrick Bourne 47 13.1% 37 562 3 2 4.0% Jakobi Meyers 82 22.8% 54 522 1 8 16.0% Nelson Agholor 51 14.2% 29 396 3 6 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive