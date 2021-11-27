Publish date:
Illinois vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of Northwestern's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.5, is 10.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 46.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- This year, the Fighting Illini put up 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats surrender (27.4).
- Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.
- The Fighting Illini average 111.8 fewer yards per game (315.0), than the Wildcats allow per matchup (426.8).
- This year, the Fighting Illini have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- In Northwestern's 11 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in six games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Northwestern has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats rack up 16.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Fighting Illini allow (22.6).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (377.6).
- In games that Northwestern piles up over 377.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Fighting Illini's takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Illinois
|Stats
|Northwestern
17.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
315.0
Avg. Total Yards
328.8
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.8
11
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
15