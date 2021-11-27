The Land of Lincoln Trophy is up for grabs when the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) clash.

Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Northwestern's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.5, is 10.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This year, the Fighting Illini put up 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats surrender (27.4).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.

The Fighting Illini average 111.8 fewer yards per game (315.0), than the Wildcats allow per matchup (426.8).

This year, the Fighting Illini have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

In Northwestern's 11 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in six games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Northwestern has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up 16.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Fighting Illini allow (22.6).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.6 points.

The Wildcats average 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (377.6).

In games that Northwestern piles up over 377.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Fighting Illini's takeaways (15).

Season Stats