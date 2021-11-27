Before placing any wagers on Ja'Marr Chase's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North foes at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has been targeted 79 times and has 47 catches, leading the Bengals with 867 receiving yards (86.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 79 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 24.8% of the target share.

Chase (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Chase's 65 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Steelers are 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Steelers.

The 258.1 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Chase was targeted six times, totaling 32 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Chase has caught 12 passes on 28 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4% C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6%

