November 27, 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Ja'Marr Chase's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North foes at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has been targeted 79 times and has 47 catches, leading the Bengals with 867 receiving yards (86.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 79 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 24.8% of the target share.
  • Chase (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

7

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Chase's 65 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Steelers are 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Steelers.
  • The 258.1 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Chase was targeted six times, totaling 32 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Chase has caught 12 passes on 28 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

C.J. Uzomah

31

9.7%

27

322

5

2

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive