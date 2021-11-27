Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers has put together a 522-yard season on 54 catches with one touchdown so far. He has been targeted 82 times and averages 47.5 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 22.8% of the 359 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
- Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 53.7% passing plays and 46.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Meyers had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Titans, 51.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
- Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
- The 270.7 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Titans' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Meyers put together a 39-yard performance against the Falcons last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
- Meyers' nine receptions have gotten him 96 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
82
22.8%
54
522
1
8
16.0%
Kendrick Bourne
47
13.1%
37
562
3
2
4.0%
Nelson Agholor
51
14.2%
29
396
3
6
12.0%
Hunter Henry
45
12.5%
33
378
7
11
22.0%
