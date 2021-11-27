In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jakobi Meyers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Meyers' New England Patriots (7-4) square off against the Tennessee Titans (8-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers has put together a 522-yard season on 54 catches with one touchdown so far. He has been targeted 82 times and averages 47.5 receiving yards.

So far this season, 22.8% of the 359 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.

Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 53.7% passing plays and 46.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Meyers had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Titans, 51.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).

Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.

The 270.7 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Meyers put together a 39-yard performance against the Falcons last week on four catches while being targeted six times.

Meyers' nine receptions have gotten him 96 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 82 22.8% 54 522 1 8 16.0% Kendrick Bourne 47 13.1% 37 562 3 2 4.0% Nelson Agholor 51 14.2% 29 396 3 6 12.0% Hunter Henry 45 12.5% 33 378 7 11 22.0%

