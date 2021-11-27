Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts leads Philadelphia with 2,306 passing yards (209.6 per game) and has a 61.6% completion percentage this year (197-of-320) while throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 618 rushing yards on 114 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 56.2 yards per game.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts accounts for 37.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 320 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
7
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New York
- In two matchups against the Giants, Hurts averaged zero passing yards per game, 199.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Hurts did not throw a touchdown pass against the Giants over that time.
- The Giants have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 268.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Giants have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Hurts went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) for 147 yards.
- He tacked on 18 carries for 69 yards while scoring three rushing touchdowns.
- In his last three outings, Hurts has thrown for 487 yards (162.3 per game) while completing 40 of 64 passes (62.5%), with three touchdowns and one interception.
- He has added 186 rushing yards on 41 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 62.0 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
74
22.9%
46
664
4
5
11.1%
Dallas Goedert
47
14.6%
34
491
2
6
13.3%
Quez Watkins
38
11.8%
26
408
0
6
13.3%
