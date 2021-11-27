Jalen Hurts has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 12 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) square off against the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts leads Philadelphia with 2,306 passing yards (209.6 per game) and has a 61.6% completion percentage this year (197-of-320) while throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 618 rushing yards on 114 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 56.2 yards per game.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts accounts for 37.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 320 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 7 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

In two matchups against the Giants, Hurts averaged zero passing yards per game, 199.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Hurts did not throw a touchdown pass against the Giants over that time.

The Giants have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 268.7 yards per game through the air.

The Giants have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Hurts went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) for 147 yards.

He tacked on 18 carries for 69 yards while scoring three rushing touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Hurts has thrown for 487 yards (162.3 per game) while completing 40 of 64 passes (62.5%), with three touchdowns and one interception.

He has added 186 rushing yards on 41 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 74 22.9% 46 664 4 5 11.1% Dallas Goedert 47 14.6% 34 491 2 6 13.3% Quez Watkins 38 11.8% 26 408 0 6 13.3%

