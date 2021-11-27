Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Jalen Hurts has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 12 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) square off against the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts leads Philadelphia with 2,306 passing yards (209.6 per game) and has a 61.6% completion percentage this year (197-of-320) while throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 618 rushing yards on 114 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 56.2 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts accounts for 37.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 320 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

7

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New York

  • In two matchups against the Giants, Hurts averaged zero passing yards per game, 199.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Hurts did not throw a touchdown pass against the Giants over that time.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 268.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Giants have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Hurts went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) for 147 yards.
  • He tacked on 18 carries for 69 yards while scoring three rushing touchdowns.
  • In his last three outings, Hurts has thrown for 487 yards (162.3 per game) while completing 40 of 64 passes (62.5%), with three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has added 186 rushing yards on 41 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

74

22.9%

46

664

4

5

11.1%

Dallas Goedert

47

14.6%

34

491

2

6

13.3%

Quez Watkins

38

11.8%

26

408

0

6

13.3%

Powered By Data Skrive