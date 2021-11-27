Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on James Robinson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 12 matchup sees Robinson's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 568 yards on 112 attempts (56.8 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 24 catches for 169 yards (16.9 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 227 times this season, and he's taken 112 of those attempts (49.3%).
  • The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Conceding 123.3 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Jaguars are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Robinson carried the ball 12 times for 29 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Robinson has rushed for 86 yards on 24 carries (28.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He's also caught six passes for 36 yards.

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Robinson

112

49.3%

568

7

18

51.4%

5.1

Carlos Hyde

56

24.7%

211

0

6

17.1%

3.8

Trevor Lawrence

40

17.6%

192

2

9

25.7%

4.8

Jamal Agnew

7

3.1%

111

1

0

0.0%

15.9

Powered By Data Skrive