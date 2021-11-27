In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on James Robinson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 12 matchup sees Robinson's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 568 yards on 112 attempts (56.8 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

He has tacked on 24 catches for 169 yards (16.9 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 227 times this season, and he's taken 112 of those attempts (49.3%).

The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Conceding 123.3 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Jaguars are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Robinson carried the ball 12 times for 29 yards and scored one touchdown.

Robinson has rushed for 86 yards on 24 carries (28.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.

He's also caught six passes for 36 yards.

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Robinson 112 49.3% 568 7 18 51.4% 5.1 Carlos Hyde 56 24.7% 211 0 6 17.1% 3.8 Trevor Lawrence 40 17.6% 192 2 9 25.7% 4.8 Jamal Agnew 7 3.1% 111 1 0 0.0% 15.9

Powered By Data Skrive