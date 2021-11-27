Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 568 yards on 112 attempts (56.8 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 24 catches for 169 yards (16.9 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 227 times this season, and he's taken 112 of those attempts (49.3%).
- The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Conceding 123.3 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Jaguars are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Robinson carried the ball 12 times for 29 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Robinson has rushed for 86 yards on 24 carries (28.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.
- He's also caught six passes for 36 yards.
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
112
49.3%
568
7
18
51.4%
5.1
Carlos Hyde
56
24.7%
211
0
6
17.1%
3.8
Trevor Lawrence
40
17.6%
192
2
9
25.7%
4.8
Jamal Agnew
7
3.1%
111
1
0
0.0%
15.9
