Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has chipped in with 31 grabs for 346 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 34.6 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
- Cook (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Cook has averaged 23.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Broncos, 5.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cook, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The Broncos are giving up 233.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have conceded 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Cook put together a 28-yard performance against the Steelers last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
- Cook has eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 86 yards over his last three outings, averaging 28.7 yards per game.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
50
12.7%
31
346
2
6
10.9%
Keenan Allen
106
26.8%
74
810
2
14
25.5%
Mike Williams
78
19.7%
46
705
7
11
20.0%
Austin Ekeler
58
14.7%
45
405
6
11
20.0%
Powered By Data Skrive