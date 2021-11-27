Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jared Cook, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 12 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has chipped in with 31 grabs for 346 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 34.6 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
  • Cook (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Cook has averaged 23.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Broncos, 5.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cook, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The Broncos are giving up 233.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have conceded 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Cook put together a 28-yard performance against the Steelers last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
  • Cook has eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 86 yards over his last three outings, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

50

12.7%

31

346

2

6

10.9%

Keenan Allen

106

26.8%

74

810

2

14

25.5%

Mike Williams

78

19.7%

46

705

7

11

20.0%

Austin Ekeler

58

14.7%

45

405

6

11

20.0%

