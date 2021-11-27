Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jared Cook, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 12 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has chipped in with 31 grabs for 346 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 34.6 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 12.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.

Cook (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Cook has averaged 23.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Broncos, 5.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cook, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The Broncos are giving up 233.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have conceded 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cook put together a 28-yard performance against the Steelers last week on three catches while being targeted five times.

Cook has eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 86 yards over his last three outings, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 50 12.7% 31 346 2 6 10.9% Keenan Allen 106 26.8% 74 810 2 14 25.5% Mike Williams 78 19.7% 46 705 7 11 20.0% Austin Ekeler 58 14.7% 45 405 6 11 20.0%

