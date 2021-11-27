Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any bets on Javonte Williams' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams and the Denver Broncos (5-5) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 12 with the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has taken 103 carries for 514 yards (51.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also has 136 receiving yards (13.6 per game) on 24 catches, with one TD.
  • He has received 103 of his team's 247 carries this season (41.7%).
  • The Broncos have run 58.1% passing plays and 41.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 145.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Chargers have conceded 13 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, Williams picked up 48 yards on eight carries (averaging six yards per attempt).
  • Williams has 34 carries for 194 yards (64.7 yards per game) in his last three games.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

103

41.7%

514

1

14

30.4%

5.0

Melvin Gordon III

118

47.8%

522

5

21

45.7%

4.4

Teddy Bridgewater

21

8.5%

69

1

8

17.4%

3.3

Damarea Crockett

3

1.2%

7

0

3

6.5%

2.3

Powered By Data Skrive