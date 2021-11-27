Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has taken 103 carries for 514 yards (51.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He also has 136 receiving yards (13.6 per game) on 24 catches, with one TD.
- He has received 103 of his team's 247 carries this season (41.7%).
- The Broncos have run 58.1% passing plays and 41.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 145.1 yards per game.
- This year the Chargers have conceded 13 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, Williams picked up 48 yards on eight carries (averaging six yards per attempt).
- Williams has 34 carries for 194 yards (64.7 yards per game) in his last three games.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
103
41.7%
514
1
14
30.4%
5.0
Melvin Gordon III
118
47.8%
522
5
21
45.7%
4.4
Teddy Bridgewater
21
8.5%
69
1
8
17.4%
3.3
Damarea Crockett
3
1.2%
7
0
3
6.5%
2.3
