Before placing any bets on Javonte Williams' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams and the Denver Broncos (5-5) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 12 with the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has taken 103 carries for 514 yards (51.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He also has 136 receiving yards (13.6 per game) on 24 catches, with one TD.

He has received 103 of his team's 247 carries this season (41.7%).

The Broncos have run 58.1% passing plays and 41.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 145.1 yards per game.

This year the Chargers have conceded 13 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, Williams picked up 48 yards on eight carries (averaging six yards per attempt).

Williams has 34 carries for 194 yards (64.7 yards per game) in his last three games.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 103 41.7% 514 1 14 30.4% 5.0 Melvin Gordon III 118 47.8% 522 5 21 45.7% 4.4 Teddy Bridgewater 21 8.5% 69 1 8 17.4% 3.3 Damarea Crockett 3 1.2% 7 0 3 6.5% 2.3

