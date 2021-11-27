Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle's 622 receiving yards (56.5 per game) are the best mark amongst the Dolphins. He's been targeted 93 times, and has 68 catches and three touchdowns.
- Waddle has been the target of 21.7% (93 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
- Waddle (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have run 63.5% passing plays and 36.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The 195.4 passing yards the Panthers give up per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Waddle was targeted nine times, totaling 65 yards on eight receptions.
- Waddle has added 20 receptions for 209 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 69.7 yards per game.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
93
21.7%
68
622
3
10
19.6%
Mike Gesicki
76
17.7%
49
579
2
6
11.8%
DeVante Parker
43
10.0%
25
327
1
2
3.9%
Durham Smythe
26
6.1%
20
221
0
4
7.8%
