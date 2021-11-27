Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina

Author:

Before Jaylen Waddle hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (4-7) and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 12 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle's 622 receiving yards (56.5 per game) are the best mark amongst the Dolphins. He's been targeted 93 times, and has 68 catches and three touchdowns.
  • Waddle has been the target of 21.7% (93 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
  • Waddle (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have run 63.5% passing plays and 36.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The 195.4 passing yards the Panthers give up per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Waddle was targeted nine times, totaling 65 yards on eight receptions.
  • Waddle has added 20 receptions for 209 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 69.7 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

93

21.7%

68

622

3

10

19.6%

Mike Gesicki

76

17.7%

49

579

2

6

11.8%

DeVante Parker

43

10.0%

25

327

1

2

3.9%

Durham Smythe

26

6.1%

20

221

0

4

7.8%

