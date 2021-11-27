Before Jaylen Waddle hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (4-7) and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 12 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle's 622 receiving yards (56.5 per game) are the best mark amongst the Dolphins. He's been targeted 93 times, and has 68 catches and three touchdowns.

Waddle has been the target of 21.7% (93 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.

Waddle (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 63.5% passing plays and 36.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

The 195.4 passing yards the Panthers give up per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Waddle was targeted nine times, totaling 65 yards on eight receptions.

Waddle has added 20 receptions for 209 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 69.7 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 93 21.7% 68 622 3 10 19.6% Mike Gesicki 76 17.7% 49 579 2 6 11.8% DeVante Parker 43 10.0% 25 327 1 2 3.9% Durham Smythe 26 6.1% 20 221 0 4 7.8%

