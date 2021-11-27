Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has passed for 2,112 yards (211.2 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (170-for-254), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 40 rushing yards on 27 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 4.0 yards per game.
- The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
- Garoppolo accounts for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 254 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In two matchups against the Vikings, Garoppolo averaged 196 passing yards per game, 55.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Vikings.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The 273.0 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Garoppolo went 16-for-22 (72.7 percent) for 176 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Garoppolo has passed for 684 yards while completing 72.8% of his throws (59-of-81), with six touchdowns and one interception (228.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
Powered By Data Skrive