Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has passed for 2,112 yards (211.2 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (170-for-254), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 40 rushing yards on 27 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 4.0 yards per game.

The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.

Garoppolo accounts for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 254 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In two matchups against the Vikings, Garoppolo averaged 196 passing yards per game, 55.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Vikings.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 273.0 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Garoppolo went 16-for-22 (72.7 percent) for 176 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Garoppolo has passed for 684 yards while completing 72.8% of his throws (59-of-81), with six touchdowns and one interception (228.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7%

