November 27, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has passed for 2,112 yards (211.2 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (170-for-254), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 40 rushing yards on 27 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 4.0 yards per game.
  • The 49ers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 254 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In two matchups against the Vikings, Garoppolo averaged 196 passing yards per game, 55.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Vikings.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 273.0 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Garoppolo went 16-for-22 (72.7 percent) for 176 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Garoppolo has passed for 684 yards while completing 72.8% of his throws (59-of-81), with six touchdowns and one interception (228.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

88

29.1%

55

994

5

7

19.4%

George Kittle

47

15.6%

34

412

3

3

8.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

42

13.9%

29

341

3

6

16.7%

