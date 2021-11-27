Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 2,645 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (215-of-315), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (264.5 yards per game).
  • He also adds 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 24 carries.
  • The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.
  • Burrow has attempted 35 of his 315 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Burrow's 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers are 67.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow threw at least one touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Steelers' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Burrow racked up 148 yards while completing 69.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on 11 yards on three carries without a touchdown.
  • Burrow has thrown for 689 yards (229.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 67% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive