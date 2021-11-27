There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 2,645 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (215-of-315), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (264.5 yards per game).

He also adds 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 24 carries.

The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.

Burrow has attempted 35 of his 315 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Burrow's 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers are 67.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow threw at least one touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.1 yards per game through the air.

The Steelers' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Burrow racked up 148 yards while completing 69.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

He also tacked on 11 yards on three carries without a touchdown.

Burrow has thrown for 689 yards (229.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 67% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive