Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 2,645 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (215-of-315), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (264.5 yards per game).
- He also adds 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 24 carries.
- The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.
- Burrow has attempted 35 of his 315 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Burrow's 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers are 67.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow threw at least one touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Steelers' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Burrow racked up 148 yards while completing 69.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also tacked on 11 yards on three carries without a touchdown.
- Burrow has thrown for 689 yards (229.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 67% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
