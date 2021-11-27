There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 12 when Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has 180 carries for a team-leading 759 yards (75.9 per game), with nine touchdowns.

He also averages 19.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 180, or 68.4%, of his team's 263 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 7 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Mixon has averaged 60.2 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Steelers, 11.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 27th in the league, conceding 126.6 yards per game.

The Steelers have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Mixon rushed 30 times for 123 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Mixon has piled up 57 carries for 220 yards (73.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

He also has nine catches for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 180 68.4% 759 9 17 68.0% 4.2 Samaje Perine 38 14.4% 162 1 2 8.0% 4.3 Joe Burrow 24 9.1% 55 0 3 12.0% 2.3 Chris Evans 4 1.5% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

