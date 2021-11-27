Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 12 when Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has 180 carries for a team-leading 759 yards (75.9 per game), with nine touchdowns.
  • He also averages 19.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 180, or 68.4%, of his team's 263 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Mixon has averaged 60.2 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Steelers, 11.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 27th in the league, conceding 126.6 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Mixon rushed 30 times for 123 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Mixon has piled up 57 carries for 220 yards (73.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He also has nine catches for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

180

68.4%

759

9

17

68.0%

4.2

Samaje Perine

38

14.4%

162

1

2

8.0%

4.3

Joe Burrow

24

9.1%

55

0

3

12.0%

2.3

Chris Evans

4

1.5%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

