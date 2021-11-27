Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Jonathan Taylor has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has had 193 carries for a team-leading 1,122 rushing yards (102.0 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 29.3 receiving yards per game, catching 32 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 315 times this season, and he's carried 193 of those attempts (61.3%).
  • The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The Buccaneers allow 78.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Taylor rushed 32 times for 185 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and scored four touchdowns.
  • Taylor tacked on three catches for 19 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 473 yards (157.7 per game) on 72 carries with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 57 yards (19.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

193

61.3%

1,122

13

60

78.9%

5.8

Nyheim Hines

47

14.9%

234

2

5

6.6%

5.0

Carson Wentz

35

11.1%

138

1

8

10.5%

3.9

Marlon Mack

28

8.9%

101

0

2

2.6%

3.6

