Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has had 193 carries for a team-leading 1,122 rushing yards (102.0 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.
- He also averages 29.3 receiving yards per game, catching 32 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 315 times this season, and he's carried 193 of those attempts (61.3%).
- The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
8
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The Buccaneers allow 78.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Taylor rushed 32 times for 185 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and scored four touchdowns.
- Taylor tacked on three catches for 19 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 473 yards (157.7 per game) on 72 carries with seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 11 passes for 57 yards (19.0 per game) with one touchdown.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
193
61.3%
1,122
13
60
78.9%
5.8
Nyheim Hines
47
14.9%
234
2
5
6.6%
5.0
Carson Wentz
35
11.1%
138
1
8
10.5%
3.9
Marlon Mack
28
8.9%
101
0
2
2.6%
3.6
Powered By Data Skrive