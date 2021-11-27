Jonathan Taylor has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has had 193 carries for a team-leading 1,122 rushing yards (102.0 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.

He also averages 29.3 receiving yards per game, catching 32 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 315 times this season, and he's carried 193 of those attempts (61.3%).

The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 8 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers allow 78.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.

The Colts are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Taylor rushed 32 times for 185 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and scored four touchdowns.

Taylor tacked on three catches for 19 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 473 yards (157.7 per game) on 72 carries with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 11 passes for 57 yards (19.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 193 61.3% 1,122 13 60 78.9% 5.8 Nyheim Hines 47 14.9% 234 2 5 6.6% 5.0 Carson Wentz 35 11.1% 138 1 8 10.5% 3.9 Marlon Mack 28 8.9% 101 0 2 2.6% 3.6

