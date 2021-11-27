Justin Herbert will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes take the field in Week 12 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has passed for 2,927 yards while completing 66.2% of his throws (261-of-394), with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions (292.7 yards per game).

He's also carried the ball 39 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has attempted 55 of his 394 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Denver

Herbert's 265.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Broncos are 7.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert threw a touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 233.4 yards per game through the air.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Herbert racked up 382 yards while completing 73.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

He tacked on nine carries for 90 yards, averaging 10 yards per attempt.

Over his last three games, Herbert has put up 933 passing yards (311.0 yards per game) while going 82-for-113 (72.6% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has added 126 rushing yards (42.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 106 26.8% 74 810 2 14 25.5% Mike Williams 78 19.7% 46 705 7 11 20.0% Austin Ekeler 58 14.7% 45 405 6 11 20.0%

Powered By Data Skrive