November 27, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Justin Herbert will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes take the field in Week 12 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has passed for 2,927 yards while completing 66.2% of his throws (261-of-394), with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions (292.7 yards per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 39 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has attempted 55 of his 394 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Herbert's 265.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Broncos are 7.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert threw a touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 233.4 yards per game through the air.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Herbert racked up 382 yards while completing 73.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • He tacked on nine carries for 90 yards, averaging 10 yards per attempt.
  • Over his last three games, Herbert has put up 933 passing yards (311.0 yards per game) while going 82-for-113 (72.6% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has added 126 rushing yards (42.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

106

26.8%

74

810

2

14

25.5%

Mike Williams

78

19.7%

46

705

7

11

20.0%

Austin Ekeler

58

14.7%

45

405

6

11

20.0%

