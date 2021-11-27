Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has passed for 2,927 yards while completing 66.2% of his throws (261-of-394), with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions (292.7 yards per game).
- He's also carried the ball 39 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
- The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has attempted 55 of his 394 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Denver
- Herbert's 265.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Broncos are 7.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Herbert threw a touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 233.4 yards per game through the air.
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Herbert racked up 382 yards while completing 73.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- He tacked on nine carries for 90 yards, averaging 10 yards per attempt.
- Over his last three games, Herbert has put up 933 passing yards (311.0 yards per game) while going 82-for-113 (72.6% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He has added 126 rushing yards (42.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
106
26.8%
74
810
2
14
25.5%
Mike Williams
78
19.7%
46
705
7
11
20.0%
Austin Ekeler
58
14.7%
45
405
6
11
20.0%
Powered By Data Skrive