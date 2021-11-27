Before placing any bets on Justin Jefferson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 944 receiving yards (94.4 per game) lead the Vikings. He has 63 receptions on 89 targets with six touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 23.7% (89 total) of his team's 376 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 218.7 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 169-yard performance against the Packers last week on eight catches (21.1 yards per reception) while being targeted 10 times and scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Jefferson racked up 20 catches on 26 targets and averaged 127.0 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0% K.J. Osborn 45 12.0% 30 360 2 2 4.8%

