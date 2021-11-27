Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen's 810 receiving yards (81.0 per game) are a team high. He has 74 catches (106 targets) and two touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 106 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
- Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.1% of the time while running the ball 36.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his eight matchups against the Broncos, Allen's 47.8 receiving yards average is 23.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
- Allen, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 233.4 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 112-yard performance against the Steelers last week on nine catches while being targeted 13 times.
- Allen's stat line during his last three games shows 29 grabs for 314 yards. He averaged 104.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 37 times.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
106
26.8%
74
810
2
14
25.5%
Mike Williams
78
19.7%
46
705
7
11
20.0%
Austin Ekeler
58
14.7%
45
405
6
11
20.0%
Jared Cook
50
12.7%
31
346
2
6
10.9%
