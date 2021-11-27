Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Keenan Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 12 when Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) take on the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen's 810 receiving yards (81.0 per game) are a team high. He has 74 catches (106 targets) and two touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 106 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
  • Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.1% of the time while running the ball 36.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his eight matchups against the Broncos, Allen's 47.8 receiving yards average is 23.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
  • Allen, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The 233.4 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 112-yard performance against the Steelers last week on nine catches while being targeted 13 times.
  • Allen's stat line during his last three games shows 29 grabs for 314 yards. He averaged 104.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 37 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

106

26.8%

74

810

2

14

25.5%

Mike Williams

78

19.7%

46

705

7

11

20.0%

Austin Ekeler

58

14.7%

45

405

6

11

20.0%

Jared Cook

50

12.7%

31

346

2

6

10.9%

