There will be player prop betting options available for Keenan Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 12 when Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) take on the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen's 810 receiving yards (81.0 per game) are a team high. He has 74 catches (106 targets) and two touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 106 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.1% of the time while running the ball 36.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

In his eight matchups against the Broncos, Allen's 47.8 receiving yards average is 23.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

Allen, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 233.4 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 112-yard performance against the Steelers last week on nine catches while being targeted 13 times.

Allen's stat line during his last three games shows 29 grabs for 314 yards. He averaged 104.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 37 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 106 26.8% 74 810 2 14 25.5% Mike Williams 78 19.7% 46 705 7 11 20.0% Austin Ekeler 58 14.7% 45 405 6 11 20.0% Jared Cook 50 12.7% 31 346 2 6 10.9%

