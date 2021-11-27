Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Kendrick Bourne ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots (7-4) meet the Tennessee Titans (8-3) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne's 562 receiving yards (51.1 per game) are tops amongst the Patriots. He's been targeted 47 times, and has 37 catches and three touchdowns.
  • Bourne has been the target of 13.1% (47 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.
  • Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.7% of the time while running the football 46.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Bourne's 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Titans are 45.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
  • This week Bourne will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (270.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Titans have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Falcons, Bourne was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 42 yards.
  • Bourne has caught 11 passes on 12 targets for 174 yards and one touchdown, averaging 58.0 yards in his last three games.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

47

13.1%

37

562

3

2

4.0%

Jakobi Meyers

82

22.8%

54

522

1

8

16.0%

Nelson Agholor

51

14.2%

29

396

3

6

12.0%

Hunter Henry

45

12.5%

33

378

7

11

22.0%

