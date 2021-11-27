Publish date:
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne's 562 receiving yards (51.1 per game) are tops amongst the Patriots. He's been targeted 47 times, and has 37 catches and three touchdowns.
- Bourne has been the target of 13.1% (47 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.
- Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.7% of the time while running the football 46.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Bourne's 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Titans are 45.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
- This week Bourne will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (270.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Falcons, Bourne was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 42 yards.
- Bourne has caught 11 passes on 12 targets for 174 yards and one touchdown, averaging 58.0 yards in his last three games.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
47
13.1%
37
562
3
2
4.0%
Jakobi Meyers
82
22.8%
54
522
1
8
16.0%
Nelson Agholor
51
14.2%
29
396
3
6
12.0%
Hunter Henry
45
12.5%
33
378
7
11
22.0%
