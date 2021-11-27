There will be player prop bet markets available for Kendrick Bourne ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots (7-4) meet the Tennessee Titans (8-3) in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne's 562 receiving yards (51.1 per game) are tops amongst the Patriots. He's been targeted 47 times, and has 37 catches and three touchdowns.

Bourne has been the target of 13.1% (47 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.

Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.7% of the time while running the football 46.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Bourne's 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Titans are 45.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.

This week Bourne will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (270.7 yards allowed per game).

The Titans have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Bourne was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 42 yards.

Bourne has caught 11 passes on 12 targets for 174 yards and one touchdown, averaging 58.0 yards in his last three games.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 47 13.1% 37 562 3 2 4.0% Jakobi Meyers 82 22.8% 54 522 1 8 16.0% Nelson Agholor 51 14.2% 29 396 3 6 12.0% Hunter Henry 45 12.5% 33 378 7 11 22.0%

