MAC rivals will do battle when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-5, 0-0 MAC) at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.9 points higher than the combined 59.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 54.0 points per game, 11.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 67.6 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The RedHawks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in six chances).

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The RedHawks score 6.0 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Golden Flashes allow (33.5).

Miami (OH) is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.5 points.

The RedHawks average 414.4 yards per game, 53.9 fewer yards than the 468.3 the Golden Flashes give up per contest.

Miami (OH) is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 468.3 yards.

This year, the RedHawks have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (21).

Kent State Stats and Trends

In Kent State's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more in five chances.

Kent State's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Golden Flashes average 10.5 more points per game (32.1) than the RedHawks allow (21.6).

Kent State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Golden Flashes average 474.4 yards per game, 126.1 more yards than the 348.3 the RedHawks give up.

Kent State is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 348.3 yards.

This season the Golden Flashes have eight turnovers, five fewer than the RedHawks have takeaways (13).

Season Stats