Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins leads Minnesota with 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (255-of-374) while throwing 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also adds 69 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In three matchups against the 49ers, Cousins averaged 248.7 passing yards per game, 19.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw a TD pass in all of those contests against the 49ers, while recording multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are giving up 218.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Cousins went 24-for-35 (68.6%) for 341 yards with three touchdown passes.
- Cousins has racked up 822 passing yards (274.0 per game) and has a 66% completion percentage (66-for-100) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also rushed seven times for -6 yards and one touchdown, averaging -2.0 yards per game.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
89
23.7%
63
944
6
11
26.2%
Adam Thielen
83
22.1%
58
624
8
11
26.2%
Tyler Conklin
52
13.8%
38
388
3
8
19.0%
