November 27, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins leads Minnesota with 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (255-of-374) while throwing 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also adds 69 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In three matchups against the 49ers, Cousins averaged 248.7 passing yards per game, 19.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw a TD pass in all of those contests against the 49ers, while recording multiple TDs two times.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers are giving up 218.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Cousins went 24-for-35 (68.6%) for 341 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • Cousins has racked up 822 passing yards (274.0 per game) and has a 66% completion percentage (66-for-100) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also rushed seven times for -6 yards and one touchdown, averaging -2.0 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

89

23.7%

63

944

6

11

26.2%

Adam Thielen

83

22.1%

58

624

8

11

26.2%

Tyler Conklin

52

13.8%

38

388

3

8

19.0%

