In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins leads Minnesota with 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (255-of-374) while throwing 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also adds 69 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In three matchups against the 49ers, Cousins averaged 248.7 passing yards per game, 19.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw a TD pass in all of those contests against the 49ers, while recording multiple TDs two times.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are giving up 218.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Cousins went 24-for-35 (68.6%) for 341 yards with three touchdown passes.

Cousins has racked up 822 passing yards (274.0 per game) and has a 66% completion percentage (66-for-100) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also rushed seven times for -6 yards and one touchdown, averaging -2.0 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0%

