There will be player prop bet markets available for Kyle Pitts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) take the field in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) lead all receivers on the Falcons. He's been targeted 69 times and has totaled 43 catches and one touchdown.

So far this season, 19.0% of the 363 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.

Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

This week Pitts will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (264.9 yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Pitts put together a 29-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted five times.

Pitts has racked up 151 yards in his last three games (50.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 balls on 19 targets.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 69 19.0% 43 635 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 13.5% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 14.3% 31 281 2 10 21.7% Olamide Zaccheaus 34 9.4% 18 217 3 5 10.9%

