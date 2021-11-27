Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Kyle Pitts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) take the field in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) lead all receivers on the Falcons. He's been targeted 69 times and has totaled 43 catches and one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 19.0% of the 363 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
  • Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (264.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jaguars' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Pitts put together a 29-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
  • Pitts has racked up 151 yards in his last three games (50.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 balls on 19 targets.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

69

19.0%

43

635

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

13.5%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

14.3%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

Olamide Zaccheaus

34

9.4%

18

217

3

5

10.9%

Powered By Data Skrive