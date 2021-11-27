Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts' 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) lead all receivers on the Falcons. He's been targeted 69 times and has totaled 43 catches and one touchdown.
- So far this season, 19.0% of the 363 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
- Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (264.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Jaguars' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Pitts put together a 29-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
- Pitts has racked up 151 yards in his last three games (50.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 balls on 19 targets.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
69
19.0%
43
635
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
13.5%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
14.3%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
Olamide Zaccheaus
34
9.4%
18
217
3
5
10.9%
