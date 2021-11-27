Before placing any wagers on Lamar Jackson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cleveland Browns (6-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 2,447 passing yards this season (244.7 per game) and has a 64.4% completion percentage (199-of-309), throwing 14 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.

He's also rushed 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.9 yards per game.

The Ravens have thrown the football in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 46.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 7 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Jackson averaged 183.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Browns, 54.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Browns.

The 233.0 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bears.

Jackson has 504 passing yards (168.0 ypg), completing 63.1% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's tacked on 159 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 82 23.0% 52 719 6 7 18.4% Mark Andrews 79 22.2% 56 696 4 10 26.3% Sammy Watkins 39 11.0% 22 347 0 2 5.3%

