Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has thrown for 2,447 passing yards this season (244.7 per game) and has a 64.4% completion percentage (199-of-309), throwing 14 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.
- He's also rushed 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.9 yards per game.
- The Ravens have thrown the football in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 46.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
7
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Jackson averaged 183.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Browns, 54.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Jackson threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Browns.
- The 233.0 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bears.
- Jackson has 504 passing yards (168.0 ypg), completing 63.1% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's tacked on 159 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 53.0 yards per game.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
82
23.0%
52
719
6
7
18.4%
Mark Andrews
79
22.2%
56
696
4
10
26.3%
Sammy Watkins
39
11.0%
22
347
0
2
5.3%
