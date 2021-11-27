Laviska Shenault Jr. will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) take the field in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has put up a 408-yard season so far (40.8 yards per game), hauling in 40 passes on 62 targets.

Shenault has been the target of 62 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 17.3% of the target share.

Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 251.4 yards per game through the air.

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Shenault was targeted five times, totaling 50 yards on five receptions.

Shenault's 12 grabs in his last three games have yielded 89 yards (29.7 ypg). He's been targeted 17 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 62 17.3% 40 408 0 3 10.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 72 20.1% 42 486 3 9 32.1% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 10.9% 24 229 1 3 10.7%

