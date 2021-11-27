Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta

Author:

Laviska Shenault Jr. will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) take the field in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault has put up a 408-yard season so far (40.8 yards per game), hauling in 40 passes on 62 targets.
  • Shenault has been the target of 62 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 17.3% of the target share.
  • Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Shenault's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 251.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Shenault was targeted five times, totaling 50 yards on five receptions.
  • Shenault's 12 grabs in his last three games have yielded 89 yards (29.7 ypg). He's been targeted 17 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

62

17.3%

40

408

0

3

10.7%

Marvin Jones Jr.

72

20.1%

42

486

3

9

32.1%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

39

10.9%

24

229

1

3

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive