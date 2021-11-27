In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has racked up a team-best 521 rushing yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

And he has added 44 catches for 323 yards (32.3 per game).

He has handled 122, or 55.7%, of his team's 219 rushing attempts this season.

The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Fournette's 26.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 24.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette, in five matchups against the Colts, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

Fournette will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Fournette rushed 10 times for 35 yards.

Fournette also tacked on 39 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, Fournette has 108 yards on 29 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught 17 passes for 101 yards (33.7 per game) .

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 122 55.7% 521 4 29 59.2% 4.3 Ronald Jones II 52 23.7% 227 2 10 20.4% 4.4 Giovani Bernard 7 3.2% 55 0 0 0.0% 7.9 Tom Brady 16 7.3% 51 1 6 12.2% 3.2

Powered By Data Skrive