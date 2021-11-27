Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has racked up a team-best 521 rushing yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • And he has added 44 catches for 323 yards (32.3 per game).
  • He has handled 122, or 55.7%, of his team's 219 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Fournette's 26.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 24.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette, in five matchups against the Colts, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • Fournette will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
  • Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Fournette rushed 10 times for 35 yards.
  • Fournette also tacked on 39 yards on six receptions.
  • During his last three games, Fournette has 108 yards on 29 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 17 passes for 101 yards (33.7 per game) .

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

122

55.7%

521

4

29

59.2%

4.3

Ronald Jones II

52

23.7%

227

2

10

20.4%

4.4

Giovani Bernard

7

3.2%

55

0

0

0.0%

7.9

Tom Brady

16

7.3%

51

1

6

12.2%

3.2

