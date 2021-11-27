Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has racked up a team-best 521 rushing yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.
- And he has added 44 catches for 323 yards (32.3 per game).
- He has handled 122, or 55.7%, of his team's 219 rushing attempts this season.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Fournette's 26.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 24.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette, in five matchups against the Colts, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
- Fournette will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
- Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (four).
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Fournette rushed 10 times for 35 yards.
- Fournette also tacked on 39 yards on six receptions.
- During his last three games, Fournette has 108 yards on 29 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also caught 17 passes for 101 yards (33.7 per game) .
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
122
55.7%
521
4
29
59.2%
4.3
Ronald Jones II
52
23.7%
227
2
10
20.4%
4.4
Giovani Bernard
7
3.2%
55
0
0
0.0%
7.9
Tom Brady
16
7.3%
51
1
6
12.2%
3.2
