Liberty vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69.1 points per game, 16.6 more than the total in this contest.
- The 44.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 57.1, 4.6 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Flames have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Flames rack up 9.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Black Knights allow (23.5).
- Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.5 points.
- The Flames collect 432.5 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 318.1 the Black Knights allow per contest.
- Liberty is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team picks up more than 318.1 yards.
- This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Black Knights' takeaways (13).
Army Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Army is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Black Knights covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Army's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Black Knights score 15.1 more points per game (35.9) than the Flames allow (20.8).
- When Army records more than 20.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Black Knights collect 402.1 yards per game, 87.4 more yards than the 314.7 the Flames allow.
- In games that Army amasses more than 314.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Army
33.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
432.5
Avg. Total Yards
402.1
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.1
18
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13