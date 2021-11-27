The Liberty Flames (7-4) face a FBS Independent matchup versus the Army Black Knights (7-3).

Odds for Liberty vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 69.1 points per game, 16.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 44.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Flames games this season is 57.1, 4.6 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Flames have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Flames rack up 9.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Black Knights allow (23.5).

Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.5 points.

The Flames collect 432.5 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 318.1 the Black Knights allow per contest.

Liberty is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team picks up more than 318.1 yards.

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Black Knights' takeaways (13).

Army Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Army is 5-5-0 this season.

The Black Knights covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Army's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Black Knights score 15.1 more points per game (35.9) than the Flames allow (20.8).

When Army records more than 20.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Black Knights collect 402.1 yards per game, 87.4 more yards than the 314.7 the Flames allow.

In games that Army amasses more than 314.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats