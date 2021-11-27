The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and Denver Broncos (5-5) will battle in a Week 12 NFL clash of AFC West rivals.

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 48 points five of 10 times.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in one game this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.0 points higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Chargers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Chargers rack up 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos allow (18.3).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers average 386.5 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 328.2 the Broncos allow per matchup.

In games that Los Angeles picks up over 328.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 11 takeaways.

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 5-5-0 this year.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Denver's games this season have hit the over just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers surrender (26.5).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Broncos average 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355.0 the Chargers allow.

In games that Denver amasses more than 355.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.

The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In five home games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.

Broncos home games this season average 44.0 total points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

Away from home, Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.

Los Angeles has hit the over once in four away games this year.

Chargers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

