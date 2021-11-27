Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and Denver Broncos (5-5) will battle in a Week 12 NFL clash of AFC West rivals.

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 48 points five of 10 times.
  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in one game this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.0 points higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
  • This year, the Chargers rack up 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos allow (18.3).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers average 386.5 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 328.2 the Broncos allow per matchup.
  • In games that Los Angeles picks up over 328.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 11 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Denver is 5-5-0 this year.
  • The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this season have hit the over just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers surrender (26.5).
  • Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.
  • The Broncos average 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355.0 the Chargers allow.
  • In games that Denver amasses more than 355.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.
  • The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In five home games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • Broncos home games this season average 44.0 total points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).
  • Away from home, Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over once in four away games this year.
  • Chargers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

