Louisiana vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 1.2 points above the 53.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).
- Louisiana is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.6 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 408.8 yards per game, 49.8 fewer yards than the 458.6 the Warhawks allow per matchup.
- When Louisiana churns out over 458.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 17 takeaways .
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UL Monroe is 5-6-0 this year.
- The Warhawks are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 21.5 points or more this year.
- UL Monroe's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This season the Warhawks put up just 2.7 more points per game (21.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (18.7).
- UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 18.7 points.
- The Warhawks rack up 23.2 fewer yards per game (328.7) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (351.9).
- When UL Monroe piles up more than 351.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- This season the Warhawks have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Ragin' Cajuns have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|UL Monroe
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
34.6
408.8
Avg. Total Yards
328.7
351.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
8
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
17