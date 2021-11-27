The No. 23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) will face each other in clash of Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 0.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 1.2 points above the 53.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).

Louisiana is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.6 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 408.8 yards per game, 49.8 fewer yards than the 458.6 the Warhawks allow per matchup.

When Louisiana churns out over 458.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 17 takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 5-6-0 this year.

The Warhawks are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 21.5 points or more this year.

UL Monroe's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Warhawks put up just 2.7 more points per game (21.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (18.7).

UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 18.7 points.

The Warhawks rack up 23.2 fewer yards per game (328.7) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (351.9).

When UL Monroe piles up more than 351.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This season the Warhawks have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Ragin' Cajuns have takeaways (18).

Season Stats