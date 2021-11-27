C-USA foes will battle when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Rice Owls (3-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Rice's games have gone over 52.5 points in eight of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 70.5 points per game, 18.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 4-7-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 72.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 8.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Owls surrender (36.6).

When Louisiana Tech scores more than 36.6 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 380.0 yards per game, 57.4 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Owls allow per outing.

Louisiana Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 437.4 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (16).

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more eight times this year and covered the spread once.

Rice's games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 11 opportunities (72.7%).

This year the Owls score 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.9).

The Owls average 357.0 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 434.5 the Bulldogs give up.

Rice is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 434.5 yards.

The Owls have 20 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats