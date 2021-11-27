Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- Rice's games have gone over 52.5 points in eight of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 70.5 points per game, 18.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 4-7-0 this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 72.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 8.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Owls surrender (36.6).
- When Louisiana Tech scores more than 36.6 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 380.0 yards per game, 57.4 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Owls allow per outing.
- Louisiana Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 437.4 yards.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (16).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more eight times this year and covered the spread once.
- Rice's games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- This year the Owls score 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.9).
- The Owls average 357.0 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 434.5 the Bulldogs give up.
- Rice is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 434.5 yards.
- The Owls have 20 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Rice
27.7
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
36.6
380.0
Avg. Total Yards
357.0
434.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
20
Giveaways
20
20
Takeaways
16