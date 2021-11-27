The Louisville Cardinals (6-5) take the field against the Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) in college football action at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

In 36.4% of Kentucky's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

Saturday's over/under is seven points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

The 46.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.6 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.1, 2.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

The 57.5 total in this game is five points above the 52.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Cardinals put up 10.7 more points per game (32.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.2).

When Louisville records more than 22.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Cardinals collect 459.5 yards per game, 123.8 more yards than the 335.7 the Wildcats give up per outing.

In games that Louisville churns out more than 335.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (8).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Wildcats put up 31.6 points per game, 6.9 more than the Cardinals surrender (24.7).

Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.7 points.

The Wildcats average 31 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals allow (391.8).

When Kentucky picks up more than 391.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats