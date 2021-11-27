Publish date:
Louisville vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- In 36.4% of Kentucky's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- Saturday's over/under is seven points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- The 46.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.6 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.1, 2.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- The 57.5 total in this game is five points above the 52.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Cardinals put up 10.7 more points per game (32.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.2).
- When Louisville records more than 22.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 459.5 yards per game, 123.8 more yards than the 335.7 the Wildcats give up per outing.
- In games that Louisville churns out more than 335.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Wildcats put up 31.6 points per game, 6.9 more than the Cardinals surrender (24.7).
- Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.7 points.
- The Wildcats average 31 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals allow (391.8).
- When Kentucky picks up more than 391.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (15) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Kentucky
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
459.5
Avg. Total Yards
422.8
391.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.7
12
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
8