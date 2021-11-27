Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mac Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones leads New England with 2,540 passing yards (230.9 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (245-of-349) while throwing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has added 60 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per game.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 45.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The 270.7 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Jones completed 84.6% of his pass attempts for 207 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

Jones has thrown for 544 yards (181.3 ypg) to lead New England, completing 79.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 47 13.1% 37 562 3 2 4.0% Jakobi Meyers 82 22.8% 54 522 1 8 16.0% Nelson Agholor 51 14.2% 29 396 3 6 12.0%

