Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones leads New England with 2,540 passing yards (230.9 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (245-of-349) while throwing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He has added 60 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per game.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 45.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The 270.7 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Jones completed 84.6% of his pass attempts for 207 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- Jones has thrown for 544 yards (181.3 ypg) to lead New England, completing 79.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
47
13.1%
37
562
3
2
4.0%
Jakobi Meyers
82
22.8%
54
522
1
8
16.0%
Nelson Agholor
51
14.2%
29
396
3
6
12.0%
