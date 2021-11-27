Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mac Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones leads New England with 2,540 passing yards (230.9 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (245-of-349) while throwing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He has added 60 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 45.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The 270.7 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Jones completed 84.6% of his pass attempts for 207 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Jones has thrown for 544 yards (181.3 ypg) to lead New England, completing 79.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

47

13.1%

37

562

3

2

4.0%

Jakobi Meyers

82

22.8%

54

522

1

8

16.0%

Nelson Agholor

51

14.2%

29

396

3

6

12.0%

