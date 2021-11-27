C-USA foes will clash when the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined for 73.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

Western Kentucky's games have gone over 73.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 77.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26 fewer than the 73.5 total in this contest.

Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.9 points this season, 14.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 7.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 1.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those contests.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Thundering Herd average 7.7 more points per game (35.2) than the Hilltoppers surrender (27.5).

When Marshall puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd collect 484.4 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 419.2 the Hilltoppers allow per matchup.

In games that Marshall totals more than 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (25).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Western Kentucky's games this season have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).

The Hilltoppers rack up 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd surrender (20).

When Western Kentucky records more than 20 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers average 149.2 more yards per game (528.7) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (379.5).

Western Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team picks up more than 379.5 yards.

This season the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).

Season Stats