Publish date:
Marshall vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined for 73.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.
- Western Kentucky's games have gone over 73.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 77.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26 fewer than the 73.5 total in this contest.
- Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.9 points this season, 14.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 7.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 1.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those contests.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Thundering Herd average 7.7 more points per game (35.2) than the Hilltoppers surrender (27.5).
- When Marshall puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd collect 484.4 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 419.2 the Hilltoppers allow per matchup.
- In games that Marshall totals more than 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (25).
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hilltoppers have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Western Kentucky's games this season have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).
- The Hilltoppers rack up 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd surrender (20).
- When Western Kentucky records more than 20 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers average 149.2 more yards per game (528.7) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (379.5).
- Western Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team picks up more than 379.5 yards.
- This season the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
35.2
Avg. Points Scored
42.4
20
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
484.4
Avg. Total Yards
528.7
379.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.2
21
Giveaways
16
18
Takeaways
25