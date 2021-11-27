Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marvin Jones Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has hauled in 42 passes for a team-high 486 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times and averages 48.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 20.1% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.
  • Jones (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Jones has averaged 52 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Falcons, Jones has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The 251.4 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Falcons have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 52-yard performance against the 49ers last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
  • During his last three games, Jones' 17 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 108 yards (36.0 ypg).

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

72

20.1%

42

486

3

9

32.1%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

62

17.3%

40

408

0

3

10.7%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

39

10.9%

24

229

1

3

10.7%

