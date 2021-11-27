Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marvin Jones Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has hauled in 42 passes for a team-high 486 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times and averages 48.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 20.1% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

Jones (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Jones has averaged 52 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Falcons, Jones has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 251.4 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 52-yard performance against the 49ers last week on four catches while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Jones' 17 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 108 yards (36.0 ypg).

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 72 20.1% 42 486 3 9 32.1% Laviska Shenault Jr. 62 17.3% 40 408 0 3 10.7% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 10.9% 24 229 1 3 10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive