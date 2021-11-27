Publish date:
Maryland vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.
- Rutgers' games have gone over 53 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is six points higher than the combined 47 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 4.1 points under the 57.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 58 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This season, the Terrapins have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Terrapins rack up 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 per contest the Scarlet Knights give up.
- Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.2 points.
- The Terrapins collect 49.3 more yards per game (425.3) than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (376).
- Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 376 yards.
- The Terrapins have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Scarlet Knights.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- In Rutgers' 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).
- Rutgers has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Scarlet Knights put up 13 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Terrapins allow (33.9).
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.
- The Scarlet Knights average 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins allow per matchup (420.6).
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Rutgers
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
311.4
420.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376
17
Giveaways
11
9
Takeaways
17