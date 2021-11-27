Big Ten foes will do battle when the Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

Rutgers' games have gone over 53 points in three of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is six points higher than the combined 47 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.1 points under the 57.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 58 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Terrapins have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Terrapins rack up 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 per contest the Scarlet Knights give up.

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.2 points.

The Terrapins collect 49.3 more yards per game (425.3) than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (376).

Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 376 yards.

The Terrapins have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

In Rutgers' 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).

Rutgers has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Scarlet Knights put up 13 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Terrapins allow (33.9).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins allow per matchup (420.6).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (9).

Season Stats