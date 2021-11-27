Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has passed for 2,427 yards while completing 67.7% of his throws (237-of-350), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (242.7 yards per game).
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 37 rushing yards (3.7 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Falcons have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Ryan has attempted 46 of his 350 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In one matchup against the Jaguars, Ryan threw for 384 passing yards, 130.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jaguars.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • The 264.9 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Ryan racked up 153 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes with two interceptions.
  • Ryan has racked up 613 passing yards (204.3 per game) and has a 64.6% completion percentage (51-for-79) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on five carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

69

19.0%

43

635

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

13.5%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

14.3%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

