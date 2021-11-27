Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has passed for 2,427 yards while completing 67.7% of his throws (237-of-350), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (242.7 yards per game).

He's also figured in the ground game, with 37 rushing yards (3.7 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Falcons have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Ryan has attempted 46 of his 350 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In one matchup against the Jaguars, Ryan threw for 384 passing yards, 130.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jaguars.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The 264.9 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Ryan racked up 153 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes with two interceptions.

Ryan has racked up 613 passing yards (204.3 per game) and has a 64.6% completion percentage (51-for-79) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on five carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 69 19.0% 43 635 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 13.5% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 14.3% 31 281 2 10 21.7%

