Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has passed for 2,427 yards while completing 67.7% of his throws (237-of-350), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (242.7 yards per game).
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 37 rushing yards (3.7 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Falcons have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Ryan has attempted 46 of his 350 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In one matchup against the Jaguars, Ryan threw for 384 passing yards, 130.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jaguars.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The 264.9 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Ryan racked up 153 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes with two interceptions.
- Ryan has racked up 613 passing yards (204.3 per game) and has a 64.6% completion percentage (51-for-79) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on five carries with one rushing touchdown.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
69
19.0%
43
635
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
13.5%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
14.3%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
