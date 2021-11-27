Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 3,014 yards (301.4 ypg) on 245-of-362 passing with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
- He has added 38 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
- The Rams, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.
- Stafford accounts for 60.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 362 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In nine matchups against the Packers, Stafford averaged 290.9 passing yards per game, 16.4 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those outings against the Packers.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.9 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In Week 10 against the 49ers, Stafford went 26-for-41 (63.4 percent) for 243 yards, while tossing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- Stafford has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 ypg) on 78-of-121 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
