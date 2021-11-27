Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Matthew Stafford and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 3,014 yards (301.4 ypg) on 245-of-362 passing with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
  • He has added 38 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.
  • Stafford accounts for 60.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 362 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In nine matchups against the Packers, Stafford averaged 290.9 passing yards per game, 16.4 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those outings against the Packers.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.9 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 10 against the 49ers, Stafford went 26-for-41 (63.4 percent) for 243 yards, while tossing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • Stafford has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 ypg) on 78-of-121 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

116

31.6%

85

1141

10

23

29.9%

Robert Woods

69

18.8%

45

556

4

16

20.8%

Van Jefferson

53

14.4%

30

487

3

11

14.3%

