In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Matthew Stafford and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 3,014 yards (301.4 ypg) on 245-of-362 passing with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

He has added 38 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.

Stafford accounts for 60.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 362 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In nine matchups against the Packers, Stafford averaged 290.9 passing yards per game, 16.4 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those outings against the Packers.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.9 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In Week 10 against the 49ers, Stafford went 26-for-41 (63.4 percent) for 243 yards, while tossing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Stafford has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 ypg) on 78-of-121 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive