Memphis vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis' games this season have gone over 58 points six of 10 times.
- Tulane and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 63.5 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.6 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Memphis' games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Tigers rack up 29.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Green Wave surrender per outing (34.1).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 34.1 points.
- The Tigers collect 438 yards per game, just 4.9 more than the 433.1 the Green Wave give up per matchup.
- Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 433.1 yards.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Green Wave's takeaways (15).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Green Wave have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 6 points or more this year.
- Tulane has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Green Wave score just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Tigers surrender (29.4).
- Tulane is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.
- The Green Wave collect 34.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the Tigers allow (414.9).
- When Tulane amasses more than 414.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Tulane
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
34.1
438
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
414.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.1
19
Giveaways
21
11
Takeaways
15