AAC opponents will clash when the Memphis Tigers (5-6, 0-0 AAC) battle the Tulane Green Wave (2-9, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Memphis' games this season have gone over 58 points six of 10 times.

Tulane and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 63.5 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.6 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Tigers rack up 29.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Green Wave surrender per outing (34.1).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 34.1 points.

The Tigers collect 438 yards per game, just 4.9 more than the 433.1 the Green Wave give up per matchup.

Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 433.1 yards.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Green Wave's takeaways (15).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Green Wave have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 6 points or more this year.

Tulane has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Green Wave score just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Tigers surrender (29.4).

Tulane is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.

The Green Wave collect 34.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the Tigers allow (414.9).

When Tulane amasses more than 414.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats