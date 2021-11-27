Publish date:
Miami vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 27.3% of Duke's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 67.
- Saturday's total is 10.1 points higher than the combined 56.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 69.2 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.2, 7.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67 .
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 21 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Hurricanes average 6.2 fewer points per game (32.9) than the Blue Devils surrender (39.1).
- Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 39.1 points.
- The Hurricanes average 441.5 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 516.0 the Blue Devils give up per contest.
- When Miami amasses over 516.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (14).
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 21 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Duke's games this season have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Blue Devils average 24.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hurricanes surrender (30.1).
- Duke is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 30.1 points.
- The Blue Devils average 436.9 yards per game, 31.8 more yards than the 405.1 the Hurricanes allow.
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 405.1 yards.
- This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 20 times, 10 more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Duke
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.0
30.1
Avg. Points Allowed
39.1
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
436.9
405.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
516.0
17
Giveaways
20
10
Takeaways
14