The Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and Duke Blue Devils (3-8, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC rivals at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Odds for Miami vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Duke's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 67.

Saturday's total is 10.1 points higher than the combined 56.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 69.2 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.2, 7.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 21 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Hurricanes average 6.2 fewer points per game (32.9) than the Blue Devils surrender (39.1).

Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 39.1 points.

The Hurricanes average 441.5 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 516.0 the Blue Devils give up per contest.

When Miami amasses over 516.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (14).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 21 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Duke's games this season have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Blue Devils average 24.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hurricanes surrender (30.1).

Duke is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 30.1 points.

The Blue Devils average 436.9 yards per game, 31.8 more yards than the 405.1 the Hurricanes allow.

Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 405.1 yards.

This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 20 times, 10 more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (10).

Season Stats